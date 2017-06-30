Difficult shoes to fill as Hamid Ansari retires as Vice-President of India

Vice-President Hamid Ansari will likely bow out as Vice-President, Chairman of Rajya Sabha in August

He has done his work quietly for 10 years, always speaking his mind but never in a way that it causes controversy: Hamid Ansari will likely bow out as Vice-President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in August and India will be the poorer for it. Caste and other factors prevented Ansari’s elevation as the Opposition candidate for the President of India. Not that he had a chance of winning: the decks are stacked overwhelmingly in the government’s favour. Moreover, as Chairman of the Minorities Commission during the Gujarat riots, Ansari had his own opinions about ...

Aditi Phadnis