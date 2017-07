The Janata Dal (United) had planned to hold a meeting of its national executive, ostensibly its highest decision-making body, in New Delhi on Sunday. However, the party’s top leadership had a rethink and postponed the meeting to August. The party is headed by Bihar Chief Minister and the conjecture is that he didn’t want the focus of and in the executive to be on the longevity of his party’s alliance with the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal. Prasad and his sons and and daughter have been embroiled in a series of controversies since early this year.