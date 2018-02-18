Digital economy: How blockchain technology is changing the GST regime

Goods and services tax (GST) is one of the boldest, most encompassing reforms in the indirect tax regime. It has brought down the number of documents to be maintained by an assessee to only two: tax invoice and E-way Bill.

The tax invoice is the fundamental document, which is required at each and every stage of the supply chain starting from the point of confirming a purchase to the filing of returns. The “invoice” has become a single point of information for all the parties involved in a commercial transaction. The E-way Bill is the second point of information in a commercial ...