Digital platform engineering: New winners

Need of the hour is diverse technologies and domains; Industry needs to rebuild and retrain now

A $300-million information technology (IT) services company with a very substantial on-site revenue component and growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 25 per cent for the past five years. Not only that, the growth is driven by revenue from the top five clients increasing nearly three-fold to over $100-million between 2014 to 2016. Million-dollar clients have increased from 42 to 67 in the same period. Ebitda margins for the company have gone up over 50 per cent in the last two years because of tremendous discipline in managing costs even as it acquires scale. Overall ...

Ganesh Natarajan