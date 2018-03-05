Digital transformation journey: Making an elephant dance

There’s a lot to love about elephants — like the best traditional companies, they are strong, powerful and have long memories! What they aren’t known for is agility — they can gallop at quite a pace but find it hard to make sharp turns. A quick scan of YouTube will show that elephants can in fact be trained to dance to music or to a trainer’s command.

Digital transformations for traditional companies require similar special music and trainer skills. Without these, organisations frequently make predictable missteps in setting up and managing such ...