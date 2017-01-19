Digvijaya's support for Jallikattu

Amid the controversy over in Tamil Nadu, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh supported the traditional bullfighting practice. “I support the traditional festival. It is much better than bullfighting in Spain where the bull is killed. It must be allowed,” Singh tweeted, as protesters thronged Marina Beach in Chennai in support of the practice. Even state Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. “The breeding of bulls must be encouraged and supported,” added Singh.