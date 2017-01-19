TRENDING ON BS
Digvijaya's support for Jallikattu

Even state Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to Jallikattu

Business Standard 

Amid the controversy over Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh supported the traditional bullfighting practice. “I support the traditional Jallikattu festival. It is much better than bullfighting in Spain where the bull is killed. It must be allowed,” Singh tweeted, as protesters thronged Marina Beach in Chennai in support of the practice. Even state Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. “The breeding of Jallikattu bulls must be encouraged and supported,” added Singh.

