Dilemma over corporate governance disclosures

An iconic figure of the banking sector, Chanda Kochhar, who is the MD and CEO of ICICI Bank, is facing a personal crisis. She is accused of granting a loan to Videocon group in a quid pro quo arrangement between Videocon and her husband (Deepak Kochhar).

ICICI Bank is a private sector bank, in which the promoter’s shareholding is zero and combined shareholding of domestic and foreign institutional shareholders is 89.41 per cent. Others hold 10.59 per cent shares. The bank is managed by professionals under the guidance of an independent board of directors (board) with a non-executive ...