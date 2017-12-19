Dilemmas of succession

Rahul Gandhi formally took over as president of the Indian National Congress party last week. This cementing of the dynastic nature of the Congress’ leadership is hardly a surprise.

The only question was when Mr Gandhi would step into a position that every Congress member has assumed would be his. It is, of course, unfortunate for Indian democracy that its oldest national party has essentially become a family enterprise. Mr Gandhi’s mother, father, grandmother, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather all led the party; his mother, Sonia Gandhi, was the longest-serving ...