Diplomatic stance

Awarding rights has always been a contentious issue in India. The government of the day has to maintain a fine balance between the demands of foreign airlines, which see India as a huge market, and the requirement of Then there are legacy issues and a Comptroller and Auditor General report, which have said that successive governments have given away traffic rights hurting the interests of national carrier Air India. When asked if the government was planning to grant more rights to Dubai, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju didn’t give a straight answer. “Miya biwi raazi toh kya karega kaazi (When man and wife have agreed, what can a third party do in that case),” he asked, perhaps suggesting that the government is willing to exchange traffic rights as airlines from both the countries have made demands for a revision.