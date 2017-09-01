Disability is a state of mind

I am always in awe of people who refuse to be stereotyped. Breaking out of societal moulds is brave in itself, but a recent encounter with Bhagaban Mohanta of Mayurbhanj, Odisha, brought me in contact with bravery of another level altogether. When 47-year-old Mohanta was born with flipper-like appendages in place of legs, many in his community believed he was cursed. However, his parents named him Bhagaban (god), and pledged to take good care of him in the hope that this would expiate their own sins. “As I grew up, many questioned what the legless son of a farmer would do in ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?