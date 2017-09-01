Disability is a state of mind

I am always in awe of people who refuse to be stereotyped. Breaking out of societal moulds is brave in itself, but a recent encounter with Bhagaban Mohanta of Mayurbhanj, Odisha, brought me in contact with bravery of another level altogether. When 47-year-old Mohanta was born with flipper-like appendages in place of legs, many in his community believed he was cursed. However, his parents named him Bhagaban (god), and pledged to take good care of him in the hope that this would expiate their own sins. “As I grew up, many questioned what the legless son of a farmer would do in ...