West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (pictured) has said time and again that she is against industrialisation on cultivable land. In a recent development, she expressed her displeasure at the state’s discom that is laying overhead cables across farmlands to electrify some remote parts of the state. Her discontent over the issue is giving sleepless nights to the discom officials, who have no clue how to go ahead with their plans unless they are allowed access to certain patches of farmland.