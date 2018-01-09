Disrupting higher education

In 1934, Nalini Ranjan Sarkar — the forgotten genius who chaired a committee in 1946 that recommended setting up IITs — said “There is a great need not only for a policy of action to deal with a pressing situation, but also the provision of a new conception of social and economic organisations.

Unless something is done quickly, there is a limit to the sufferings that will be borne by a traditionally patient people”. Sarkar’s words apply equally to higher education in 2017; India’s youth are tired of degrees that don’t lead to jobs and employers are ...