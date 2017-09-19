Dissent from the kitchen

A minister of state in the government recently fired his cook. The minister’s office claimed that the cook quit on his own. The cook tells a different story. He says he was sacked because of one of his posts on a social networking site. The cook, who hails from the minister’s constituency in Rajasthan, wrote on a social media site that it was a mistake to have voted for the (BJP) in the last election. Word reached the minister, the cook apologised. The minister, or so says the cook, asked him to delete his post and look for another job. The minister was nervous that his job might be at risk if the news reached the Prime Minister.

