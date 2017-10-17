Dissent in JD(U) again?

Janata Dal (United) General Secretary and National Spokesperson Pavan Varma’s recent outbursts against the new ally of his party leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has stumped many within the party. First, he questioned the delay in the announcement of Gujarat poll dates in a tweet and demanded “credible answers” from the government at the Centre. Soon after, referring to the recently released global hunger figures he tweeted, “... who is the ‘fastest growing’ economy working for?” Then came a more direct attack. While speaking about the late Khushwant Singh at a literature festival in Kasauli, Varma raised eyebrows when he said, “Khushwant would have been shot dead at his doorstep merely for writing what he did.”

