Diwali brings feuding first family of Samajwadi Party together

After an extended phase of skirmishes that led to Akhilesh Yadav being appointed the the Samajwadi Party chief for the next five years at a function that his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav did not attend, the family came together for the first time on Diwali at a function at the family home in Saifai. Akhilesh Yadav touched the feet of his uncle Shivpal Yadav. During Akhilesh Yadav’s tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Shivpal Yadav had said at a public platform: “Mukhya mantriji, aap jhooth bol rahen hain (Chief minister, you are lying).”
