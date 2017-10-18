Diwali shopping as market mood index

Much has already been said about Diwali shopping, supposed to be a clear indicator of sentiments of the people and businesses. Whether it is a mood of gay abandon or one of cautious spending has been a debate the past few days. While the jury is out till number crunchers give a real sense of the Diwali buying, activity in the corporate world is sending out a signal that things may not be too bad. In fact, the divide is glaring in the run up to Diwali. The sunny side first. India Inc majors as well as new economy biggies are either striking deals or raising funds every other ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?