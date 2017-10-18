Diwali shopping as market mood index

Much has already been said about Diwali shopping, supposed to be a clear indicator of sentiments of the people and businesses. Whether it is a mood of gay abandon or one of cautious spending has been a debate the past few days. While the jury is out till number crunchers give a real sense of the Diwali buying, activity in the corporate world is sending out a signal that things may not be too bad. In fact, the divide is glaring in the run up to Diwali. The sunny side first. India Inc majors as well as new economy biggies are either striking deals or raising funds every other ...