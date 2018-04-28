DNA: Between crime busting and privacy

The case of the Golden State Killer is an astounding thriller. The California police solved a string of horrific crimes and identified the perpetrator by means of DNA analysis and matching. Between 1977 and 1986, a rapist-killer stalked California, attacking people across multiple small towns in and around the state capital of Sacramento.

He committed at least 50 rapes and 100-odd burglaries and murdered at least 12 people. The crimes were conclusively linked together by DNA evidence as well as by the common modus operandi. The DNA linkages were only possible around the year 2000 ...