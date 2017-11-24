Do Androids dream of citizenship?

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recently granted citizenship to a robot, Sophia. Sophia is a lifelike female-shaped android. “She” looks approximately like a human woman of indeterminate age and speaks in a feminine voice.

Sophia was “interviewed” at an investment meet where she was granted citizenship. Sophia is the creation of a Hong Kong-based company, Hanson Robotics. She has a flexible face, which “expresses emotions”. She is designed to work with human beings and use “her” artificial intelligence (AI) to help humans ...