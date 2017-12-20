Do not curb imports

The editorial, “Importing worries” (December 20), aptly reflects that the move cannot be in the long-term interest. It is a desperate quick move to create demand for locally manufactured electronic goods, which will be viewed by global markets as a protective measure to favour the domestic industry. Instead, it is necessary to look at granular reasons for such imports made due to lack of availability of quality products at competitive prices. It is better to do a root cause analysis for pursuing import substitution instead of putting a spanner of enhancing customs duty. It is better to make the industry export-oriented.

The recent improvement in the “ease of doing business” index reflects some signs of simplification and industry-friendliness. The ongoing “Make in India” campaign should start showing results. The improved policy support should be able to strengthen industry ecosystem. Then the entrepreneurs should be able to compete with foreign markets both in terms of price and quality. No doubt, it is a painful process to nurture domestic industry compatible to overseas markets, yet it is the most desired and durable option.