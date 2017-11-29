Does WTO have a future?

The World Trade Organization (WTO) will hold a ministerial-level meeting next month in Buenos Aires. When the world’s trade and commerce ministers gather in the Argentine capital on December 10, India will once again have a major role to play.

In recent years, it has moved away from its role as a “spoiler” in such multilateral forums to acting in a more constructive and forward-looking manner. However, at least one of the issues that will likely be discussed at the ministerial conference impinges upon a major domestic political priority: The protection of the tenuous ...