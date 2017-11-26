Doing business in India: Why foreign businesses should care about IBC

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), together with its implementing regulations, introduced in December 2016 is a uniform, comprehensive code dealing with financial failure, debt restructurings and insolvencies.

It represents a game-changing shift towards a creditor-friendly and timeline-driven regime with limited scope for judicial discretion. The IBC empowers certain creditors with a very powerful tool — the ability to initiate a debt restructuring process in respect of a debtor who has failed to pay an outstanding amount as low as Rs 1,00,000. The initiation of ...