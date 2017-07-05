'Don't call me uncle'

Mahindra seemed unhappy about being called uncle

Mahindra seemed unhappy about being called uncle

When Mahindra Group Chairman and Managing Director Anand Mahindra tweeted about Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis planting the 13 millionth tree as part of the Mahindra Hariyali campaign in Mumbai, he received an unusual request. “Anand uncle, share some Mahindra trees with us as well. I want to plant them in my backyard. Hopefully, they will bring me as much prosperity," a user tweeted. Mahindra seemed unhappy about being called uncle. “You know, I may have sent you some trees, but you made me feel like a fossil by calling me uncle, so I am not sure I am going to oblige,” he replied.

Business Standard