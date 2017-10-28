Don't let the buzz die

A new entomological study suggests that an ecological catastrophe may have been developing unnoticed over the past three decades. While plenty of attention has been devoted to the loss of large species, the insect population may actually have suffered the biggest decline. The study was led by Caspar Hallmann from Radboud University in The Netherlands and published recently in the open access journal Plos One. It focused on aerial insect populations across nature preserves in Germany and estimated that the insect biomass had declined by 75 per cent in these protected areas. The ...