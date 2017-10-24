Don't yet rejoice over exports

India’s foreign trade performance in September 2017 has kindled hopes of a pick-up in the pace of economic growth. A healthy growth rate of over 25 per cent in merchandise exports has certainly contributed to such optimism. Similarly, imports growth of over 18 per cent is seen as a sign of a revival of domestic demand fuelling green shoots of recovery in the manufacturing sector. But how real and sustainable is the exports revival and does the rise in imports actually indicate a pick-up in domestic manufacturing? To get an answer to these questions, it will be relevant to ...