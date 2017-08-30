Donald Trump and Dani Rodrik's trilemma

A decade back, economist Dani Rodrik described democracy, national sovereignty and global integration as an “inescapable trilemma” of the 21st century political economy. Much earlier, in 1962, another economist, Robert Mundell, had argued that fixed exchange rates, an independent monetary policy and a liberal capital account form an “impossible trinity”, which also implies loss of sovereignty in macroeconomic policies. Since the election of Donald Trump as US President, and his declared economic policy objectives, the issues raised by Rodrik have found new ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?