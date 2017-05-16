At a time when many are faced with the prospect of no increment, let alone a bonus, here’s a banker who decided to give away his bonus to charity. The Singapore-based investment banker received a meagre bonus this year as one of his Indian deals did not work out as expected. He was not impressed — he contended that his employer was not right in singling him out and penalising him for the failure of the deal. As a mark of protest, he donated the entire bonus amount to charity.
Donating to charity as protest
Singapore-based investment banker received a meagre bonus this year
Business Standard May 16, 2017 Last Updated at 22:36 IST

