Donating to charity as protest

At a time when many are faced with the prospect of no increment, let alone a bonus, here’s a banker who decided to give away his bonus to charity. The Singapore-based investment banker received a meagre bonus this year as one of his did not work out as expected. He was not impressed — he contended that his employer was not right in singling him out and penalising him for the failure of the deal. As a mark of protest, he donated the entire bonus amount to charity.

