Dress hierarchy

A leading public sector bank has an informal code for all its There are no written rules, but everyone follows the code by convention. The code goes like this: Managers wear full sleeve shirts to office; assistant and deputy general managers add a tie; and general managers (GM) and above wear a suit or blazer. During winter months, non- categories can wear blazers but not tie. The code has caused a lot of heartburn and is a source of several jokes within the bank, but many think otherwise. “We have a large number of employees, so most people don’t know who is what in the hierarchy. The code helps, says a GM. The result is visible every day: Those with a blazer and a tie get their due “respect” from others.