Driving digitisation

The pronouncements and predicaments of the demonetisation tsunami have still not ebbed. The new wave of digitisation and the cashless economy is consuming more ink in print and burning more bytes in social media than any other topic. The debate is on whether or not we have enough penetration of technology, power, internet and point of sales (PoS) terminals, willing retailers and consumers, and so on. And, given that the annual cost of cash operations for banks is Rs 21,000 crore, going cashless certainly makes great sense. But the manner in which we are going about it is ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?