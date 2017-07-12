TRENDING ON BS
An employment crisis
Earning from coconuts

Research bodies could look at the Gujarat coastline for setting up coconut plantations

Surinder Sud’s column, “Cracking the coconut commerce puzzle” (July 14), is relevant for policymakers and readers. He gives vital information that can make coconut commercially lucrative for coastal natives.

Research bodies could look at the Gujarat coastline for setting up coconut plantations. Coconuts can offer new avenues for boosting income in littoral Gujarat villages, where the main source of livelihood at present is fisheries. NGOs concerned with ecology, cooperative banks, new small finance banks can support coconut plantations and make them financially viable. There is already a successful income model of growing grass for paper pulp in and around Dediapada near Rajpipla in Gujarat.

Packed neera also needs to be popularised. Training self-help groups, midday meal workers, Asha workers, NREGA workers and anganwadis to make coconut products is sure to infuse the coastal population with an entrepreneurial spirit. 

N K Bakshi   Ahmedabad

