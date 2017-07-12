Earning from coconuts

Surinder Sud’s column, “Cracking the coconut commerce puzzle” (July 14), is relevant for and readers. He gives vital information that can make coconut commercially lucrative for natives.

Research bodies could look at the coastline for setting up coconut plantations. can offer new avenues for boosting income in littoral villages, where the main source of livelihood at present is fisheries. NGOs concerned with ecology, cooperative banks, new small finance banks can support coconut plantations and make them financially viable. There is already a successful income model of growing grass for paper pulp in and around Dediapada near Rajpipla in

Packed neera also needs to be popularised. Training self-help groups, midday meal workers, Asha workers, NREGA workers and anganwadis to make coconut products is sure to infuse the population with an entrepreneurial spirit.

N K Bakshi Ahmedabad

