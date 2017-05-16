Ebb and flow of Indian tax reform

Indian tax administration has made successful efforts at improvement on the efficiency of customs and border management clearance, moving up from rank 65 in 2014 to 38 in 2016. On the parameter of Trading Across Borders, reforms such as the introduction of a single window interface for trade (SWIFT), electronic messaging system, filing of import and export declaration online with digital signature are said to have resulted in improvement in the indicator. The direct tax administration has witnessed 88 per cent of the tax amount being paid through e-payment and 97 per cent of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?