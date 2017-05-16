TRENDING ON BS
View from the ivory tower
Business Standard

Ebb and flow of Indian tax reform

Administration should intensify positive steps, abandon draconian ones

Parthasarathi Shome 

Parthasarathi Shome Indian tax administration has made successful efforts at improvement on the efficiency of customs and border management clearance, moving up from rank 65 in 2014 to 38 in 2016. On the parameter of Trading Across Borders, reforms such as the introduction of a single window interface for trade (SWIFT), electronic messaging system, filing of import and export declaration online with digital signature are said to have resulted in improvement in the indicator.  The direct tax administration has witnessed 88 per cent of the tax amount being paid through e-payment and 97 per cent of ...

