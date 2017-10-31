Economy in crisis or turning around?

Depending on what you read and who you listen to, you may conclude that the Indian economy is in a crisis, or is turning around. Of course, Marxists, for well over a century, have seen a “crisis” coming in every capitalist system. But, “crisis” proponents in India, “Despondents” henceforth, are not restricted to Marxists alone. Titles such as “India’s imminent economic crisis” appear even in mainstream newspapers. A month ago, Yashwant Sinha, a former finance minister of the ruling party, described the economy on a downward ...