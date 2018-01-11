Economy: Walking, but not yet running

Has the economy turned around and is the growth process back on track? The government’s statisticians are now projecting a 6.5 per cent growth rate for gross domestic product (GDP) in this fiscal year, lower than the 6.7-7.5 per cent range of the forecasts from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the NITI Aayog and the finance ministry.

The Central Statistics Office’s (CSO’s) 6.5 per cent forecast is a first Advanced Estimate which will be revised several times in the months ahead, the next revision coming perhaps as early as end-February. The finance ministry and the RBI ...