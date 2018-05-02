Electrification or power highway?

On an average, 16.5 villages were electrified in India every day since August 15, 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a deadline of 1,000 days to complete electrification of all nonelectrified villages. A total of 18,374 villages were electrified, of which 2,762 are through their own off-grid network.

It is no mean achievement considering that the last in the line villages to come on-stream were the toughest to get on to the bright side of India. Can the feat really be described as 100 per cent village electrification? To give an analogy, think of a village where a railway ...