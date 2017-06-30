Emergence of the post-apocalypse TV

It must have something to do with the ground-shifting changes being witnessed in Western politics, for what else can explain the sudden rise of post-apocalypse TV? From 3% and The 100 (both on Netflix) to Incorporated, now running on AXN, content writers on television are taking the idea of a ravaged world and what becomes of it very seriously. (Maybe the thumping victory of French President Emmanuel Macron in the parliamentary polls will give them pause.) In Incorporated, climate change has destroyed the world, rendering large parts underwater or unlivable. What is left has been ...

Vikram Johri