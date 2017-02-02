The Rajya Sabha on Thursday discussed the address of the President of India to the joint sitting of Parliament. Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of the Opposition in the House, said the government had imposed an “undeclared Emergency” in the country where no criticism of its decisions, particularly on demonetisation, was allowed. To this, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was imprisoned during the Emergency of 1975-77, shot back that at least the Congress admitted that the Emergency was bad. Azad said the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, had apologised for the Emergency. He added that the difference was the government at that time followed due process to impose Emergency, while now it was an “undeclared Emergency”.
Emergency debate
Govt had imposed an undeclared Emergency, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
Business Standard February 2, 2017 Last Updated at 22:37 IST
http://mybs.in/2UTKBSJ
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday discussed the address of the President of India to the joint sitting of Parliament. Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of the Opposition in the House, said the government had imposed an “undeclared Emergency” in the country where no criticism of its decisions, particularly on demonetisation, was allowed. To this, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was imprisoned during the Emergency of 1975-77, shot back that at least the Congress admitted that the Emergency was bad. Azad said the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, had apologised for the Emergency. He added that the difference was the government at that time followed due process to impose Emergency, while now it was an “undeclared Emergency”.
- Save Tax on Your Premium u s 80D
- Free Brokerage for 1st Month
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Make Your Premium Payment Easier. Know more
- Exploring Untapped Potential of Mutual Funds.
- IIM Bangalore: Aerospace Management Programme
- Supercharge your Indian property portfolio
- Get life cover worth Rs 1 CR Rs 18 per day
- Open 100% Paperless Demat Account in just 15 mins.
- Bengal Global Business Summit. click here
- Rise and fall of Bitcoin, does history repeat itself?
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU