Emergency: Not yet

In his column “Undeclared Emergency: We are like that only?” (June 29), Somasekhar Sundaresan says every political party in India has tempered with the Constitution and has weakened all the pillar of democracy— legislature, the executive, judiciary and the media. Specifically, let us see how valid is the charge of the Opposition about “undeclared Emergency”. In the real of 1975-77, all leaders, big guns and the small fries throughout the country were jailed overnight. The Parliament had become a puppet, the judiciary had to be committed to the interests of the government and media was gagged. The cause for imposing was the unseating of the then prime minister from her seat by a high court verdict. How is the situation now? The Opposition can abuse the prime minister downwards without any fear of reprisal, the executive is more efficient and the channels of grievance handling are open to all of them, judiciary functions unhampered in spite of dissent on both sides about certain issues and the media, even when neglected, has not been compelled to toe the government line.

No doubt, there is anxiety about the incidence of activities aimed at creating social disharmony and the tendency to take law into one’s own hands instead of following the judicial route. Also worrying is the indifference with such incidents are being treated by state governments. But to tell the world that India is becoming lynchistan is more politics than an act of defending the Constitution. While India loves strong leaders, it does not nurture authoritarian regimes. Indira Gandhi realised it, though late, and neither the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh nor the Bharatiya Janata Party would forget this.

Y G Chouksey Pune

