Emoji's period pitch

So you think emojis are cute little thingummies to liven up your text messages? A smiley face or a big grin, an angry scowl or tears of joy, a wink or an eye roll, an applause or a mug of frothy beer — they’re fun to use, right? Sure, they are. But these days emojis, the hugely popular visual shorthand for an emotion or an idea, have also become a hotbed of serious cultural messaging. Diversity, inclusiveness, gender equality — you name it and you’ll find the emoji keyboard on your smartphone trying hard to do it all. Hence, apart from the traditional comic ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?