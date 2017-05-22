TRENDING ON BS
Cummins: Near-term headwinds dent investor confidence
Energy cooperation: First principles

The energy world is changing rapidly and disrupting national and global markets

Arunabha Ghosh 

Arunabha Ghosh As one of the world’s largest energy consumers – with a growing footprint – India has stepped up its international engagements on energy. There is continued interest in acquiring oil and gas assets overseas; continuing dialogue on importing nuclear reactors; long-running discussions on energy efficiency; and increasing focus on renewable energy. How could India ensure that its energy relations with other countries are suited to its long-term interests? Here are five guiding principles. Price matters. The energy world is changing rapidly and disrupting national and ...

Energy cooperation: First principles

The energy world is changing rapidly and disrupting national and global markets

As one of the world’s largest energy consumers – with a growing footprint – India has stepped up its international engagements on energy. There is continued interest in acquiring oil and gas assets overseas; continuing dialogue on importing nuclear reactors; long-running discussions on energy efficiency; and increasing focus on renewable energy. How could India ensure that its energy relations with other countries are suited to its long-term interests? Here are five guiding principles. Price matters. The energy world is changing rapidly and disrupting national and ...

