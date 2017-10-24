English to Hindi

At a conference organised by to present the details of the proposed initial public offering of its logistics unit, Mahindra Logistics CEO patiently explained every detail of the issue in simple English terms. At one point, an audience member requested him to explain the firm’s plans in Hindi. Sarkari paused for a moment and then said: “You are asking a Parsi to speak in Hindi. Whatever I say will be suited more for a comedy channel than a news channel.” Officials of the firm and its invitees to the conference broke out in applause.