English to Hindi

Mahindra Logistics CEO Pirojshaw Sarkari responds to a request on using Hindi to explain the firm's business plans

At a conference organised by Mahindra & Mahindra to present the details of the proposed initial public offering of its logistics unit, Mahindra Logistics CEO Pirojshaw Sarkari patiently explained every detail of the issue in simple English terms. At one point, an audience member requested him to explain the firm’s business plans in Hindi. Sarkari paused for a moment and then said: “You are asking a Parsi to speak in Hindi. Whatever I say will be suited more for a comedy channel than a news channel.” Officials of the firm and its invitees to the conference broke out in applause.
First Published: Tue, October 24 2017. 22:34 IST

