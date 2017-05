US President Donald Trump coined a word for to go berserk with. “Despite the negative press ..,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday night, when he probably meant “coverage”. Grabbing the with greedy hands, social media turned the gibberish into a viral sensation, with journalists and celebrities adding their bit by reading their own meanings into it and forming funny sentences. Indian liberals tried to poke their right-wing rivals saying it was actually “cowfefe”. Trump himself took the episode in his stride when he tweeted, “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy!”