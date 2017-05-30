'Enjoy the fruit, forget the source'

The press conference of the railway ministry to highlight its achievements in the three years of the National Democratic Alliance government presented an unusual picture. The conference was expected to be addressed by six Railway Board members or the Union Minister of Railways together with his two ministers of state. Guests were surprised when Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu’s officer on special duty and two executive directors took centre stage. Responding to queries from guests, one of them quipped, “Aap aam khaiyye na, kaunse pedh se aaya hain woh kyun dekh rahe hain (Enjoy the fruit, why do you bother about the source?)?”