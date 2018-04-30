EPFO data is not employment data

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation released provisional estimates of payroll by age buckets as per their records. The data shows that there were .11 million additions to the payrolls database during the six months from September 2017 to February 2018. This is an important new series of data on employment in the organised sector in the country.

It is expected that such data will be released regularly every month. If it does, then over time this could become one of the lead indicators of the health of the Indian economy. So, the EPFO and NITI Aayog (who apparently has been ...