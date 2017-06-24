TRENDING ON BS
Equity mutual funds see big churn

Gross redemption this year at Rs 72k crore; net inflow at Rs 40,000 crore

Chandan Kishore Kant  |  Mumbai 

While equity mutual funds (MFs) have seen robust net inflow of nearly Rs 40,000 crore in the first five months of 2017, a closer look at the data shows the absolute redemption figure is also quite high, at Rs 72,708 crore. In other words, investors have taken out nearly Rs 14,500 crore from equity schemes every month. Sector players say this is partly due to savvy investors taking money off the table as stock prices climb to record highs. They say a lot of money is being churned, with investors pulling out from one scheme to invest in some other more lucrative one. The total ...

Business Standard
