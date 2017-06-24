Equity mutual funds see big churn

Gross redemption this year at Rs 72k crore; net inflow at Rs 40,000 crore

While equity mutual funds (MFs) have seen robust net inflow of nearly ~40,000 crore in the first five months of 2017, a closer look at the data shows the absolute redemption figure is also quite high, at ~72,708 crore. In other words, investors have taken out nearly ~14,500 crore from equity schemes every month.Sector players say this is partly due to savvy investors taking money off the table as stock prices climb to record highs. They say a lot of money is being churned, with investors pulling out from one scheme to invest in some other more lucrative one.The total sale of equity MF units this year has been ~1.12 lakh crore (gross sale minus redemption is net inflow)."There would be investors who are booking profits and at the same time one can't deny the fact about realignment of portfolios - shifting from one fund to other. Investors who have invested for more than three years are sitting on reasonable profits; so, it's normal for them to take some money off the table," says ...

Chandan Kishore Kant