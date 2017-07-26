ETFs equivalent to driverless cars?

It seems (ETF) are to investing what driverless-cars are to driving. Union Minister for Roads and Transport Nitin Gadkari’s recent statement that were not for India as they would hurt job creation has led to an unusual fear among investors. Some fear the government might take a similar stand on investing by banning ETFs and investing to protect jobs in the fund industry. ETFs are passive investing vehicles that track an index or basket of securities without the need of a fund manager. Similarly, investing comprises pre-programmed algorithms that need minimal human intervention.