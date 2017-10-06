Evaluating the recent setback to Sharif, PML-N

Two chance encounters with officials from Pakistan — one serving, the other retired — led to fascinating insights into the way the ruling classes are evaluating the recent setback to Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) chances in the general elections ahead. What follows is a summary of the conversation. Does it look as if there may be a coalition government in place in 2018? Much too early to say, came the answer with a laugh, in itself suggesting doubts about the durability of the current configuration of Pakistan’s National Assembly ...