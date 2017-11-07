Events versus processes

The relatively smooth and efficient management of the Maha Kumbh Mela in 2013, with several million pilgrims gathering at the confluence of the sacred Ganga and Yamuna rivers, is a Harvard Business School case study. This is an example of Indian success in executing complex and large-scale projects as singular events but being unable to scale the learnings gathered so as to positively impact project execution in general. E Sreedharan is celebrated for the timely execution of the Delhi Metro project. The team at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has won international acclaim for ...