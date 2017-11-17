Every day is a bad-air day for Seema

What are these for,” Seema asked, scratching her head. She was looking at the two air purifiers I’d ordered as soon as I returned to a hideously polluted Delhi, after weeks of travelling.

I explained what they were and she scoffed: “My grandmother always said that if the sun is shining, the air is clean.” How did I know anyway, she asked, that the air was dirty. I replied that dirty air may not be visible, but it had many visible manifestations. “Ever since I’ve come back, I’ve had a scratchy throat, blocked nose and have been sneezing ...