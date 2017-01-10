Execution key for Engineers India

Optimism about the firm's stock hinges on pace of executing orders worth Rs 7,000 cr in its books

Ever since Engineers India (EIL) increased its order inflow target for FY17 from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,500 crore in August 2016, the stock is on an upward trend gaining 36 per cent. Nearly three per cent of those gains came on Tuesday on the back of a Rs 2,500-crore order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, which is upgrading its refinery facility in Visakapatnam. This order win helps EIL exceed its FY17 order inflow target. Another Rs 4,000-5,000 crore of project wins are awaited from refineries in Maharashtra. In fact with its expertise in the oil and gas sector, EIL has been the ...

Hamsini Karthik