Exit polls are baseless: Letter to BS on Tripura, Nagaland elections

Apropos "BJP set to win Tripura, Nagaland; close finish in Meghalaya: Exit Polls" (February 28), one just fails to see the rationale behind carrying out these exit polls. They sound purely hypothetical and devoid of any valid justification for coming to all such wild conclusions.

How could it be ensured what these randomly targeted voters say is absolutely true and not merely a concocted story? Many times in the past, the predictions of various exit polls have proved wrong when compared to the people's final verdict.