Muzaffarpur hit-and-run case an act of carnage, reads a letter to BS
Exit polls are baseless: Letter to BS on Tripura, Nagaland elections

Such man-made prophecies could be highly remunerative for some national TV news channels

Apropos "BJP set to win Tripura, Nagaland; close finish in Meghalaya: Exit Polls" (February 28), one just fails to see the rationale behind carrying out these exit polls. They sound purely hypothetical and devoid of any valid justification for coming to all such wild conclusions.

How could it be ensured what these randomly targeted voters say is absolutely true and not merely a concocted story? Many times in the past, the predictions of various exit polls have proved wrong when compared to the people's final verdict. Needless to say, these opinion polls should be banished as they may not necessarily make a true assessment of the voters’ actual state of mind. Such man-made prophecies could be highly remunerative for some national TV news channels that usually take pride in arranging live discussions around these imaginary post-poll data simply to please their TRP savvy bosses. Is the Election Commission of India listening? Kumar Gupt Panchkula
First Published: Wed, February 28 2018. 22:45 IST

