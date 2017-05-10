Last year the topic of discussions in coffee shops in Bengaluru was the downturn in the start-up sector. This year the discussions centre on job losses in top information technology firms and what the next move should be for those who were laid off. With hefty salary packets a thing of the past and without adequate skills in new technologies, they are caught in a bind. One senior executive, who lost his job recently, said the problem for people like him was more fundamental: “With no suitable jobs in the market, my biggest challenge is to adjust to a new lifestyle where there is no income while there is no let-up in expenses.”
Expenses without income
With hefty salary packets a thing of the past and without adequate skills in new technologies
Business Standard May 10, 2017 Last Updated at 22:35 IST
http://mybs.in/2UVgl4F
